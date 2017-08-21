Hvper
A note on the Hvper launch →

Reddit

Digg

Buzzfeed

Imgur

Whiskey Wednesday perspective
Nostalgia
Loki wants to lay with daddy
Tuesday Night Sketches
The Man deserves it
Yo deer!
self y with animal
So i came across this...
Hold this for me
FOOT WHY HAVE YOU BETRAYED ME????
That about sums it up.
I knew the 88 mm. was a badass gun, but shit!
MORE

Google News

Yahoo!

Reuters

Youtube

FULL COVERAGE: President Trump Rally in Phoenix, Protests Outside, Supporters in Attendance
iPhone 8 Impresses In Latest Leaks!
Space Station Transiting 2017 ECLIPSE, My Brain Stopped Working - Smarter Every Day 175
WATCH: President Trump holds rally in Phoenix
I Spent the Night on a Lake in a Zorb Ball & It Was Insane (Sleep on a Lake Challenge)
IT'S ALIVE! Pac-Man of the Sea?
Guess That Celebrity Tattoo (GAME)
WHY I TRAVELED 1000 MILES TO STARE AT THE SUN
Developer Update | Upcoming Season 6 Changes | Overwatch
Essential Phone Impressions!
I LET MY BOYFRIEND BUY ME CLOTHES AND PICK MY OUTFITS | MyLifeAsEva
Carpool Karaoke: The Series — Sophie Turner & Maisie Williams Preview — Apple Music
MORE

VICE

Quartz

Medium

Twitter

Fox News
USA TODAY
Reuters Top News
TIME
The Economist
NASA
Mother Jones
TMZ
CBS News
Breitbart News
The New York Times
NPR

CNN

New York Times

Huffington Post

Giphy

Giphy by xenoself
Giphy by xenoself
Giphy by xenoself
Giphy by xenoself
Giphy by xenoself
Giphy by studiosoriginals
MORE

Washington Post

The Guardian

BBC

Reddit Images

MRW I'm trying to be PC
I guess you could do that...
She was so excited for her first day of school until she realized her mom couldn't stay with her
Are those aftermaket rims or chrome extensions?
West Caucasian Tur Father and Kid
Aeonium Leaf
Sunflowers, New South Wales, Australia
This brutal street sign.
The CEO of my Charlottesville-based company put this up overnight
This watermelon grew in the crack between two garden beds
Miley Cyrus is trying too hard these days...
At least the sign owners truthful.
MORE

ABC

NPR

CNBC

Gfycat

Peace
High-five
High-five
Pelican Eating
Jonah Hill
CATterpillar
MORE

CBS

LA Times

Salon

Vlogs

DET SKA DU FÅ FAN FÖR!!! | VLOG² 71
IT'S A SPECIAL DAY!!!
Commercial for Panera Bread with Guillermo
People See How Gross Their Teeth Really Are
NO IDEA WHATS HAPPENING?
WHY I TRAVELED 1000 MILES TO STARE AT THE SUN
Men Get Frosted Tips
LAST MINUTE PROBLEM SOLVING - World Flight Episode 5
Sorry My Car is So Gross
How Governments Tamper with Foreign Elections: Russia, America, and AI Hacking | Amaryllis Fox
DAILYVEE SEASON 2: PART 2 OF 6
Trump's plan to cut his own taxes
MORE

Washington Examiner

Politico

Realclearpolitics

Vimeo

Fly By Night
Rapha Rides LA (with Geoff McFetridge)
The Heist
5NIZZA-SAMOLIOT (DIRECTOR'S COLOR CORRECTION)
Red Light
All In
MORE

Al Jazeera

RT News

The Intercept

Flickr

Total Solar Eclipse - 21 August 2017
Home office (and room full of things) reorganization project August 2017
Serengeti Moonset
Something is coming
Cóllus the Ultra
Assassin fly
MORE

Breitbart

Fox News

Drudge Report

iTunes Hot Tracks

Bodak Yellow, Cardi B
Up All Night, The War on Drugs
Unhaunted, John Mark McMillan
Broken Glass, Rachel Platten
Krippy Kush (feat. Bad Bunny & Rvssian), Farruko
Bling Blaow (feat. Slimmy B), Nef The Pharaoh
MORE

The Daily Beast

The Blaze

Vox

Reddit Videos

The time Rob Brydon was trying to steal Jimmy Carr's hosting role at The Big Fat Quiz of...
Attempted repo in Compton
"It's the new Chodge Charger - I mean Dodge Charger" Charger '70 Commercial
Getting dressed in the 18th century. No underwear, but at least you get pockets
This is insane
Jebaited
Vampire turns the tables on Wells Fargo and forecloses them
gets me every time
Phoenix protester takes a rubber bullet to the junk
My 3 y/o nephew caught his first fish...and snake.
Fan caught with his side chick at a Rockets game
Learn how you actually sound without a mic
MORE

The Atlantic

PBS Newshour

Newsweek

Liveleak

Deer Detroit........
Guy crushed by truck in strong winds
Surprise at security check at Airport
People &amp; trees flung across streets as Typhoon Hato smashes China
Worker gets a face full of hot steel
Danish Fighters Intercept Russian Bomber Over Baltic Sea
MORE

Time

Smithsonian

Metafilter

TED

A lyrical bridge between past, present and future | David Whyte
The era of blind faith in big data must end | Cathy O'Neil
What moral decisions should driverless cars make? | Iyad Rahwan
How I found myself through music | Anika Paulson
The secret to living longer may be your social life | Susan Pinker
A practical way to help the homeless find work and safety | Richard J. Berry
MORE

Inc.

Forbes

FastCompany

Comics

Dilbert on August 23, 2017
Post-eclipse post!
Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal - The Shire
Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal - Dying Wish
If you look up "mate in 546" you can see the layout! The situation was discovered by...
Eclipse Review
MORE

TMZ

Variety

Rolling Stone

Bloggers

The Onion

Cracked

Upworthy

NatGeo

Atlas Obscura

Discover

The Verge

Engadget

Wired

Techmeme

Hacker News

Recode

Deadspin

Lifehacker

Vogue

Indy100

Brightside

Producthunt

No Social✌ Legal
Hvper is the Internet on one page. Successor of Popurls(r), the mother of all aggregators that changed news consumption in 2006.
Invented, conducted & curated by Thomas Marban (@thomas).